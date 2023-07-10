Lab-Grown Cotton Enters the Market

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An American startup plans to bring its lab-grown cotton to the market in collaboration with a Japanese company.

Suzuran will use the Galy cotton—grown from cells instead of plants—in products such as cosmetic cotton and cotton sheets, and medical products such as gauze and absorbent cotton for medical and consumer use, according to Yasuhiro Kunieda, company president.

To make the Galy cotton, a team collects samples from a plant and harvests its cells. The cells are grown in bioreactor or fermentation vessels in a cell culture process similar to beer brewing. The final product is dried and harvested, with minimized water, land and energy use, Galy says.

Source: forbes