Astronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- University of Arizona researchers report the discovery of a giant exoplanet, dubbed MWC 758c, that may be generating the spiral arms in its infant planetary system.

The planet’s star is located about 500 light-years away from Earth and is only a few million years old – an embryo compared to our own 4.6-billion-year-old sun.

Hence, the system still has a protoplanetary disk, as it takes about 10 million years for the circling debris to either be ejected out of the system, ingested by the star, or formed into planets, moons, asteroids and comets.

The prominent spiral pattern in this system’s debris was first discovered in 2013, and astronomers were quick to point out the connection to theoretical simulations of forming giant planets.

