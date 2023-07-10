English
Scientists’ new discovery about “DNA”

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study finds that when DNA folds into three-dimensional structures, the molecules can take on the role of a protein called green fluorescent protein (GFP).

These findings really change our understanding of what we can do with DNA.

The shape of DNA is normally a double-stranded helix, similar in appearance to a twisted ladder.

The new study used advanced structural imaging techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy, to examine the structure of lettuce at an atomic level. Researchers found lettuce folds in a shape with a center that acts as a four-way junction of DNA. The figure allows DNA to trap the organic molecule giving the green color. Lettuce’s foldings are also held together with nucleobases — building blocks of DNA that are often referred to as A, G, C, and T.

Source: studyfinds

