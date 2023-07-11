English
Vatican Embassy in Iraq: Quran Burning is a “Shameful Act”

SHAFAQNA– The Vatican Embassy in Iraq has condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden, describing it as a “shameful act.”

According to Shafaqna quoting Noon News Agency, a statement issued by the embassy states, “The derogatory act that took place in Sweden insulted the Muslims of Iraq and the world, and such behaviors are contradictory to the Christian values based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and human brotherhood.”

Sweden is considering law change to stop the Quran burning in public

