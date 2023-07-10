English
South African President: BRICS summit to be held in-person

SHAFAQNA-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month’s BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.
“We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It’s not going to be virtual,” Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.
BRICS unites the world’s largest emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

Source: sputnikglobe

www.shafaqna.com

