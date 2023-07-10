English
Putin met with Wagner leader

Wagner leader

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin had a nearly three-hour-long meeting with Wagner leader,  Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanding officers in the Kremlin on June 29, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on a piece by the Liberation newspaper about Putin’s meeting with Prigozhin after what happened on June 24, the Kremlin spokesman said, “The president did hold such a meeting.”

“He invited 35 people – all the squad commanders and the leadership of the [private military] company, including Prigozhin,” he said. “The meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted for nearly three hours.”

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

