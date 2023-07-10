Scientists Find the Way to Prediction of Type 1 Diabetes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and their colleagues identify a set of altered proteins that predict a condition known as islet autoimmunity, a precursor for everyone who will ultimately develop Type 1 diabetes.

The results are the culmination of a nine-year study led by PNNL scientist Thomas Metz that looked at hundreds of proteins in more than 8,000 blood samples from nearly 1,000 children at six study sites in North America and Europe.

In the latest study, PNNL scientists analyzed blood plasma samples of nearly 1,000 children from their birth up to the age of 6. Researchers identified a set of 83 proteins whose combination of changes predicted which children went on to develop either islet autoimmunity or Type 1 diabetes.

At PNNL, scientists spent more than 16,000 hours just running the samples through instruments known as mass spectrometers to check the levels of hundreds of proteins in each of about 8,000 blood samples. Then there were countless hours planning the study, recruiting participants, monitoring their health and analyzing the data.

Source: news-medical