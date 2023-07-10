AL helps infertile men become fathers

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have developed an AI algorithm that does away with the manual labor required to find sperm in a tissue sample and does it quickly and accurately.

Called SpermSearch, the algorithm was trained using thousands of still microscopic images featuring sperm and high levels of other cells and debris, with only the sperm highlighted. This enabled the algorithm to recognize what a sperm looked like.

Researchers used healthy sperm and testicular tissue samples from seven men aged 36 to 55 diagnosed with NOA who’d already undergone sperm retrieval. The men had donated leftover tissue that was not used for the procedure.

The researchers then compared how the AI fared against an embryologist regarding the time it took to identify sperm and their accuracy. Results showed that the AI found more sperm overall, but some were only spotted by the embryologist and some by AI alone. The embryologist found 560 sperm, whereas the AI found 611. The algorithm identified sperm in less than 1000th of the time taken by the embryologist and was 5% more accurate than the embryologist.

Source: newatlas