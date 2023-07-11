Iran: AI development pursued with national infrastructure

SHAFAQNA– The head of the National Elite Foundation of Iran, referring to the formation of Iranian national infrastructure for the development of artificial intelligence technology in the coming months, stated: These centers are equipped with suitable facilities for researchers to develop technologies, including artificial intelligence, and will provide a platform for the presence of prominent individuals and technologists, as well as collaborative research and technological activities.

According to Shafaqna News Agency, Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi, the scientific, technological, and economic deputy of the Iranian President, emphasized that the most important scientific, technological, and economic priority in the country is artificial intelligence.

He stated: Undoubtedly, the advancement and development of artificial intelligence are among the serious programs of the scientific deputy in terms of science and technology.

Dehghani added that besides artificial intelligence, the scientific, technological, and economic deputy also establishes infrastructure or technology hubs in five other technological areas. He added: These infrastructures also take shape in cognitive sciences, advanced materials, biotechnology, microelectronics, and more.

He emphasized: We are confident that the best method of development is the creation of this national infrastructure, in which all players in the innovation ecosystem are defined. Therefore, all planning for technological development and mastery is pursued on a national scale.

