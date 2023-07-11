English
International Shia News Agency
Germany: Quran burned & thrown in front of mosque

Quran burned in Germany

SHAFAQNA-A Quran was burned and thrown in front of a mosque in southwestern Germany, the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB said on Monday.

The incident happened in front of the Mimar Sinan Mosque in the town of Maulbronn, located in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, from a moving vehicle.

Osman Adibelli, director of the mosque association, said the incident took place on the night of Saturday, July 8.

“After the incident, when we reviewed surveillance footage of our mosque, we saw that an object was thrown in front of the mosque from a vehicle on the main street. Around 4.45 am (0245GMT), our congregation members who came for morning prayers noticed a burned Quran at the entrance of the mosque,” he explained.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

