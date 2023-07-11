English
Iraq & Kuwait discuss upcoming Baghdad Conference

0
SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, met on Sunday with the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdullah Al-Faraj, where they discussed preparations for the third edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

The two sides discussed the importance of holding the conference, which is scheduled to be held before the end of 2023, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and other conferences and meetings because they contribute to achieving stability and enhancing the security of the region.

The second edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership was held in Jordan in December 2022, where the participants stressed the need to support Iraq in facing all challenges, including terrorism, in addition to Baghdad’s efforts to achieve economic development.

Source: iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com

