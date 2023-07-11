English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

USA intelligence: Iran not currently pursuing nuclear weapons

0
Iran not pursuing nuclear weapons

SHAFAQNA-The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment.

A US intelligence assessment said that Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far.

The findings corresponded with previous US assessments about Iran’s nuclear program, although many in Congress and elsewhere have been skeptical of those.

The Biden administration has been defending its desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, knownas the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, since it first took office.

That effort has been complicated in recent months by the suspension of its chief negotiator, Rob Malley, who was placed on unpaid leave last month pending an investigation into claims he mishandled classified information.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Newarab: Europe could breach Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Doha: EU-Iran Officials Held Talks

asadian

Reuters: Israel could accept USA-Iran nuclear understanding

asadian

Reuters: USA-Iran talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Iran never leaves negotiating table

asadian

Iran urges E3 to avoid ‘provocative & unconstructive’ approach

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.