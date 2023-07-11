USA intelligence: Iran not currently pursuing nuclear weapons

SHAFAQNA-The assessment from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released Monday says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment.

A US intelligence assessment said that Iran has moved to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020 but has stopped short of that so far.

The findings corresponded with previous US assessments about Iran’s nuclear program, although many in Congress and elsewhere have been skeptical of those.

The Biden administration has been defending its desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, knownas the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, since it first took office.

That effort has been complicated in recent months by the suspension of its chief negotiator, Rob Malley, who was placed on unpaid leave last month pending an investigation into claims he mishandled classified information.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com