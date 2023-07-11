Iran’s intelligence: Sweden’s Quran desecrator affiliated with Israeli Mossad

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Intelligence of Iran has uncovered the ties between Salwan Momika, the Iraqi national who desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden late last month, and the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency.

In a statement released on Monday (10 July 2023), the ministry revealed that the sacrilegious act of burning a copy of the sacred Muslim book in Sweden aimed to divert attention from the heinous crimes committed by the Israeli regime, particularly in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The ministry emphasized that the latest act of blasphemy, carried out with the support of the Swedish police, had broader dimensions to it compared to previous similar incidents.

The statement said the ministry systematically collected intelligence from relevant sources linked to the offensive act and cross-referenced the initial findings with existing information to expose the underlying motives.

According to reliable information obtained by the ministry, Salwan Momika was born in Iraq in 1986 and joined Mossad in 2019.

Source: IRNA

