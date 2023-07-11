East African leaders meet in Ethiopia to discuss Sudan peace

SHAFAQNA-Leaders of the East African regional block Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) met Monday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to discuss the conflict in Sudan.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted the meeting presided by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Also in attendance were IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and representatives from South Sudan.

“The situation in Sudan is dire: millions of people have been displaced while lives lost have hit more than 2,000,” Ruto said in a statement after the meeting.

He added that the intensity and scale of the humanitarian crisis is a harrowing tragedy that calls for a bold and an all-inclusive peace dialogue.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com