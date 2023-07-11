English
UNHR’s Office urges Israel to end discriminatory forced evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem

UNHR Office

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Human Rights Office in the OPT urged the Israeli Government to end all discriminatory evictions of Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The forced eviction of an elderly Palestinian couple today from the family home they have lived in since 1953 shines a bright light on discriminatory forced evictions and the threat of forcible transfer that hangs over more than a thousand Palestinians in Occupied East Jerusalem, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the State of Palestine (OHCHR) said today (11 July 2023).

“Palestinian Gheith-Sub Laban family was forcibly evicted from their home by Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem early this morning. Twelve Israeli activists, seven women and five men, protesting the eviction were arrested. Concerted efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Occupied East Jerusalem may amount to forcible transfer. Forcible transfer is a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime,” said Ajith Sunghay, Head of Office of OHCHR OPT.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

