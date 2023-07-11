Arab League condemns Israel’s seizure of Sub Laban house in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States condemned the takeover by Israeli settlers protected by the occupation forces of the Sub Laban family house in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement issued by the Division of Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, the General Secretariat stressed that this crime committed by the Israeli occupation authorities by evacuating the house from the family that has resided in it since 1953 comes within the framework of the policy of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing pursued by the occupation government against the Palestinian people, including forcing them to demolish their homes and facilities under the pretext of not having a permit in order to empty occupied Jerusalem of its people, manifested in what is happening by various methods, especially in the Old City, Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.

Source: wafa

