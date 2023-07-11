Watchdog chief: USA’s aid policies undermined success of Afghanistan mission

SHAFAQNA- America’s huge, badly-coordinated and politically-driven aid programme in Afghanistan engendered the corruption that undermined its entire mission, according to the Head of a USA’s aid watchdog.

“We did not really understand Afghanistan or how it worked as a country,” John Sopko, the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (Sigar), told a conference at the defence and security thinktank the Royal United Services Institute.

“We sent so much money so quickly into so poor a country with so little oversight we were actually giving more money than the gross domestic product of Afghanistan for so many years,” Sopko said. He said unrealistic timelines set by Washington and Brussels had “led to a desire to show success”.

