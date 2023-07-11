Guterres emphasizes need to support rights of women & girls in world

SHAFAQNA-The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need to support the rights of women and girls in the world on World Population Day.

On Twitter Guterres asked the world to stand by the women who are fighting for their rights.

“Gender-based discrimination harms everyone – women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries. On World Population Day and every day, let’s stand with women and girls fighting for their rights,” he tweeted.

In the meantime, some residents of the Kabul said that they do not have access to social services in the current situation.

“There is no electricity at all in some Afghan provinces and villages. No water is available, and there are no medical facilities,” sai Fazl Rahman, a resident of Kabul.

