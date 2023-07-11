English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Kanaani: Three Persian Gulf islands belong to Iran forever

0
Three Persian Gulf islands

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reiterated that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are an inseparable part of the country.

The comments came on Tuesday a day after the issuance of a joint statement following a sixth joint ministerial meeting between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Russian Federation in Moscow.

In a part of the statement, false claims regarding the three Iranian islands were raised once again.

“The three islands belong to Iran forever and issuing such statements contradicts Iran’s friendly relations with its neighbors,” Kanaani said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect, and considers the development and stability of the region to be the collective responsibility of the countries of the region,” he added.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Expert: Tension-free future seems to be dominant in West Asia

asadian

Iran’s FM: Persian Gulf part of joint identity of Iran & whole region

asadian

Oldest pearl diving town of Persian Gulf discovered in UAE

asadian

Iran FM: Iraq’s Envoy summoned for using fake name for Persian Gulf

asadian

Iran to protest the use of fake name for the Persian Gulf

asadian

Israel’s prediction of Biden’s trip to Middle East: Common market with presence of Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.