Kanaani: Three Persian Gulf islands belong to Iran forever

The comments came on Tuesday a day after the issuance of a joint statement following a sixth joint ministerial meeting between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Russian Federation in Moscow.

In a part of the statement, false claims regarding the three Iranian islands were raised once again.

“The three islands belong to Iran forever and issuing such statements contradicts Iran’s friendly relations with its neighbors,” Kanaani said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect, and considers the development and stability of the region to be the collective responsibility of the countries of the region,” he added.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com