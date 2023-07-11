EU & USA to vote against draft resolution in UNHRC meeting over Quran burnings

SHAFAQNA-With Pakistan submitting its resolution in UN Human Rights Council meeting, the European Union countries, the United States and Britain — while condemning Quran burnings — resigned themselves to a vote instead, with London and Washington saying they would vote against the draft resolution.

After four hours of debate, the council in Geneva was on the brink of voting on Tuesday. However, it narrowly ran out of time, meaning they will return at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Wednesday.

Muslim states including Iran and Pakistan on Tuesday said desecration of the Quran amounted to inciting religious hatred and called for accountability, as the UN rights body debated a contentious motion in the wake of a Quran burning in Sweden.

The motion, brought by Pakistan in response to last month’s incident, seeks a report from the UN rights chief on the topic and calls on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred”.

Sources: reuters, rfi

