Population of Iraq exceeded 43 million people

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Planning in Iraq has announced that the population of the country is approximately 43 million and 324 thousand individuals in the year 2023.

The ministry stated in a statement on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Population Day, “Following a census to be conducted next year (2024) with the aim of serving the country’s development by creating a comprehensive and complete database of the accurate population in all areas.”

The Ministry of Planning in Iraq expressed that the government of the country has great attention to creating suitable conditions for conducting the census after allocating the budget.

The ministry’s statement mentioned, “The population of Iraq in 2023 is approximately 43 million and 324 thousand individuals, with an annual population growth rate of 2.5 percent.”

The statement further adds, “The percentage of men in Iraq’s population is about 50.5 percent, and the percentage of women is 49.5 percent.”

Furthermore, the population rate in the age group under 15 years is about 40 percent of the total population, and the age group from 15 to 64 years is 57 percent.

The population rate of the youth group, 15 to 24 years old, also constitutes 28 percent of Iraq’s total population.

According to the official Iraqi news agency (WAA), based on the statement by the Ministry of Planning in Iraq, half of the country’s population resides in the four provinces of Baghdad, Nineveh, Basra, and Dhi Qar, and urban residents make up 70 percent of the country’s total population.

In the field of infant health, Iraq has witnessed significant improvement, and the under-five mortality rate in the country has decreased to less than 20 cases per 100,000 individuals.

In the field of births, Iraq has also seen a decrease, with the fertility rate dropping from 3.66 in 2018 to 3.3 (women aged 15 to 49) in 2022.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

