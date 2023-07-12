Historic fall of Syrian Lira

SHAFAQNA– The exchange rate of the Syrian lira against the US dollar plummeted today, Thursday, to its lowest level since 2011 AD, reaching 10,000 Syrian liras against one US dollar in Damascus and crossing the threshold of 10,200 liras in the market of Aleppo.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, the Central Bank of Syria simultaneously set the exchange rate of foreign remittances to the dollar at 9,000 liras per dollar. Alongside the devaluation of the lira, the selling price of 21-carat gold reached 540,000 liras per gram.

Hamza Al-Ma’roufi, a Syrian media activist, stated: Based on Syria’s economic conditions during the years of war, any official devaluation of the Syrian currency has a direct impact on the decline in people’s purchasing power, the rising cost of food, and the hoarding of goods by large traders who engage in trade based on the black market exchange rate.

Al-Ma’roufi stated: The continuous devaluation of the Syrian lira is a warning sign of increasing poverty rates and the number of citizens at risk of falling below the poverty line. We must ask how a monthly income of around $10 can cover the expenses of a minimum two-person household. According to studies conducted by reputable international organizations in Syria, the minimum monthly expenses amount to $200. In this regard, the Qassioun Research Center estimated that a 5-member household requires nearly 5.6 million Syrian liras per month, equivalent to $560 in expenses.

