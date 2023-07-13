Iraq: Some facts about cancer in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The results of a study by ahmad Mjali and Bushra Najeh al Hasan Baroodi shows more than 18 million new cases of cancer occurred throughout the world in 2018. There were over 31,500 cases of cancer in Iraq between the years 2017 and 2018 making it one of the country’s major causes of death. This gives rise to an estimated 11% of total deaths.

According to Shafaqna based on the results of the study published in Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Care, some experts argue that radioactive and environmental pollution because of the contamination of water, air and soil with carcinogens such as petroleum compounds is the major cause behind cancer in Iraq. This paper explored cancer distribution in Al-Hussein cancer center in Karbala province of Iraq from 2012 to 2020.

In spite of sex, breast cancer, in general, was the most common cancer registered in this center representing about 24.49%, followed by lymphoma (8.90%), urinary bladder (7.53%), lung (7.36%), leukemia (6.93%), colorectal (6.42%), brain (5.16%), ovarian (3.02%), soft tissue sarcoma (2.97%) and prostate (2.97%). Top ten cancer type in males were urinary bladder (13.21%) , lung (11.22%), lymphoma (10.60%), leukemia (9.23%), colorectal (8.40%), prostate (7.12%), head and neck (4.30%), soft tissue (3.91%), pancreas (3.68%) and brain. This is while the top ten cancer in females were breast) 41.50%), lymphoma (7.70%), leukemia (5.30%), ovarian (5.20%) , colorectal (5%), lung (4.60%), uterine & cervical(4.30%), urinary bladder (3.50%), thyroid cancer (2.70%) and soft tissue sarcoma (2.30%).

Steady increase in cancer patients was observed which is owing to natural growing of population, enhanced awareness of disease and improvement of diagnosis and registration.

Source: Ahmed Mjali et al, Some Facts about Cancer in Karbala Province of Iraq, Asian Pac J Cancer Care, DOI:10.31557/APJCC.2020.5.2.67, Department of Hematology /Oncology, Al- Hussein Medical City, Karbala, Iraq.

