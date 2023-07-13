Future of Pakistan Russia trade

After clearance by customs authorities at Torkham border, both the vehicles left for their destination in Pakistan. TIR is an international agreement under the supervision of the World Trade Organization. It is also signed by Pakistan and has been in force since 2017, under which road trade between different countries is allowed unconditionally under the supervision of the International Road Transport Union.

It does not require customs documents and trucks are issued a specific permit. According to this agreement, citrus food was sent from Pakistan to Russia for the first time in 2021. According to the firm which has imported the mentioned goods from the cargo container, there have been imports and exports between the two countries before but this is the first shipment that has reached Pakistan under the TIR agreement.

Trade with Central Asian countries, including Russia, is a unique channel of its kind in terms of land that connects the region to eastern and western countries via Pakistan. After the establishment of Pakistan, Soviet distance, cold war, Afghan civil war and later the two-decade long wave of terrorism, the trade that has started now suffered the longest delay.

After the establishment of Central Asian states, Pakistan’s bilateral relations with them have progressed rapidly in other fields including trade, but Russia’s partnership can create a new dimension in it.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com