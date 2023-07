SHAFAQNA- About 120 Israeli travelers have been out of contact amid flooding in northern India. The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi is trying to connect with the travelers and make sure that they are safe.

At least 49 people have died in India since the weekend as flash floods and landslides washed away bridges and vehicles, blocked roads and destroyed buildings following days of intense monsoon rains.

