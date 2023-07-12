English
US slams Russia’s ‘inhumane’ veto on UN aid operation in Syria

SHAFAQNA-The US slams Russia’s ‘inhumane’ veto on UN aid operation in Syria.

“The United States is deeply disappointed by Russia’s inhumane veto of cross-border humanitarian assistance for Syria,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

“We remain committed to reauthorizing the cross-border mechanism. It is a moral and humanitarian imperative,” he said.

Miller said the US has repeatedly said the Security Council should authorize a 12-month extension of cross-border access to Syria, which he said would secure a vital lifeline for Syrians.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

