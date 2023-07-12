English
Iran’s FM: Burning Quran is infringement on rights of more than two billion Muslims

Burning Quran

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stressed that Burning the Quran is not only a violation of human rights, but also an infringement on the rights of more than two billion Muslims across the world.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, Amirabdollahian said the latest desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden was the sixth incident of its kind in European countries in 2023 and described it as “an act that brazenly incites violence, hatred, discrimination and hostility against Muslims”.

Amirabdollahian underlined the need for identifying and eliminating the “legal loopholes” both at the national and international levels so as to prevent the recurrence of the insult to the Holy Qur’an as soon as possible.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

