English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

France’s ban on hijab in women’s football is act of state racism

0
France's ban on hijab

SHAFAQNA-France’s ban on hijab in football is not about keeping sports equal. It is about denying access to those who aren’t deemed ‘French’ enough.

As Muslims around the world were enjoying the festivities of the Eid al-Adha holiday, France’s top administrative court ruled last month that the French Football Federation (FFF) could continue to ban hijab-wearing players from the pitch.

The decision effectively strips hijab-wearing women from all opportunities to participate in the beautiful game – playing, coaching, officiating and participating at any level of football in France.

The issue behind all of this is rooted in laïcité, the French concept of secularism and the reason the FFF wants to keep religious symbols away from football. The FFF maintains that permitting hijabs on or near the pitch goes against a 1905 law on secularism.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Police systematically target people of color

asadian

Paris Saint-Germain’s Coach to stand trial over allegations of racism

asadian

Exclusion of Hijab-wearing Muslim women in France reveals racism

asadian

DeZIM: Anti-Muslim racism often disregarded in Germany

asadian

World Cup 2022: Western media coverage unveiled racism & Islamophobia

asadian

Aljazeera: How Lionel Messi’s ‘Bisht’ exposed Western media’s racism again

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.