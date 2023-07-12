France’s ban on hijab in women’s football is act of state racism

SHAFAQNA-France’s ban on hijab in football is not about keeping sports equal. It is about denying access to those who aren’t deemed ‘French’ enough.

As Muslims around the world were enjoying the festivities of the Eid al-Adha holiday, France’s top administrative court ruled last month that the French Football Federation (FFF) could continue to ban hijab-wearing players from the pitch.

The decision effectively strips hijab-wearing women from all opportunities to participate in the beautiful game – playing, coaching, officiating and participating at any level of football in France.

The issue behind all of this is rooted in laïcité, the French concept of secularism and the reason the FFF wants to keep religious symbols away from football. The FFF maintains that permitting hijabs on or near the pitch goes against a 1905 law on secularism.

Source: middleeasteye

