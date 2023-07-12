Lebanon to file complaint against Israel in UN

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon announced that it plans to file a complaint against Israel in the United Nations and the Security Council due to the occupation of al-Ghajar village in southern Lebanon.

According to Sputnik, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon announced in a statement that it has ordered the Permanent Delegation of Lebanon to the United Nations to submit a complaint to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council regarding Israel’s occupation of Al-Ghajar village in southern Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon added that this action is a clear and dangerous violation that is added to Israel’s daily and continuous violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and Resolution 1701.

This ministry asked the United Nations to condemn this intentional violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israel from all the occupied territories of Lebanon.

Earlier, Israel installed a barbed wire fence on the border of al-Ghajar village in southern Lebanon.

Source: Middle East