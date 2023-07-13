English
Saudi Arabia welcomes UN rights Council’s approval of motion on religious hatred

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia welcomed the adoption of the UN Human Rights Council’s draft resolution “Countering Religious Hatred.

The resolution comes after copies of the Quran were burned in Sweden, and calls on countries to take steps to “prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

Saudi Arabia said the approval of the resolution, which came after vigorous demands from a number of countries around the world, is an embodiment of the principles of respect for religions and cultures and a promotion of human values guaranteed by international law.

Sources: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

