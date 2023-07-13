English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Erdogan: Türkiye wants to further strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

0
Türkiye wants to further strengthen ties

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye wants to further strengthen its ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of an upcoming visit to the Persian Gulf countries.

“We have hope in this visit. I sent my friends ahead of time. They visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE. We will visit (these countries) with a delegation.

“We would like to further strengthen all kinds of relations between us by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE,” Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday while returning from a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.

Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.

Sources: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN rights Council’s approval of motion on religious hatred

asadian

MEM: Egyptian President to visit Türkiye later this month

asadian

Erdogan & Biden To Meet at NATO Summit

asadian

Saudis visa for Israeli sport team

asadian

Saudi Arabia begins issuing electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah

asadian

Erdogan urges unity against growing Islamophobia in Western Countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.