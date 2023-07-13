Erdogan: Türkiye wants to further strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye wants to further strengthen its ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of an upcoming visit to the Persian Gulf countries.

“We have hope in this visit. I sent my friends ahead of time. They visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE. We will visit (these countries) with a delegation.

“We would like to further strengthen all kinds of relations between us by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE,” Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday while returning from a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.

Erdogan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.

