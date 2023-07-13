English
Palestinian president vows to rebuild Jenin camp

rebuild Jenin camp

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas vowed on Wednesday to rebuild the Jenin refugee camp during a rare visit that came a week after a deadly Israeli raid.

Abbas, 87, hailed the Jenin camp as an “icon of struggle” during his first trip to the area in more than a decade.

The two-day Israeli incursion last week was the largest such operation in years, involving hundreds of Israeli troops, drone strikes and armoured bulldozers. It killed 12 Palestinians including children, and forced thousands to leave their homes out of security concerns and due to their homes being partially or fully destroyed.

