Canada: Toronto launches campaign to combat anti-Muslim sentiment and prejudice

SHAFAQNA-T he “Toronto For All” campaign to combat anti-Muslim sentiment and prejudice comes after hate crimes against Muslim communities across Canada have increased.

Launched on Monday (10 uly 2023), the focus of this year’s “Toronto For All” public education initiative is to spark conversations among Toronto’s residents and foster a city that rejects discrimination and racism. Now in its 13th iteration, past campaigns have focused on various aspects of civic resiliency.

The campaign provides resources for people to educate themselves about Islam and its website links to factsheets, tools for educators, and books to read for children and adults.

Sources: middleeasteye

