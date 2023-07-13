Occupied West Bank: Israeli forces build new settler-only road near Salfit

SHAFAQNA- Israeli occupying bulldozers built a new settler-only road in Palestinian lands belonging to Kafr Al-Dik town, west of the occupied West Bank city of Salfit.

The Mayor of Kafr Al-Dik, Mohammad Naji, said that two Israeli bulldozers embarked on constructing a 300-meter settler-only road in the Diriya area in favor of the colonial settlement of Badoil settlement.

He added that confrontations broke out between citizens and the occupation soldiers, during which the latter fired stun grenades and toxic gas bombs at them in order to prevent them from approaching the said area.

Sources: wafa

