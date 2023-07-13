UN adopts resolution on religious hatred after Quran-burning incidents

The resolution was strongly opposed by the US, EU and other western countries, which argued that it conflicted with laws on free speech. On Wednesday, the resolution was passed, with 28 countries voting in favour, 12 voting against and seven abstaining.

Pakistan’s envoy to the UN in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, said the resolution did not seek to curtail free speech but was instead aimed at striking a balance. “Regrettably, some states have chosen to abdicate their responsibility to prevent and counter the scourge of religious hatred,” he said.

“A message has been sent to billions of people of faith across the world that their commitment to prevent religious hatred is merely a lip service. The opposition of a few in the room has emanated from their unwillingness to condemn the public desecration of the holy Quran. They lack political, legal and moral courage.”

The resolution condemns all manifestations of religious hatred including “public and premeditated acts of desecration of the holy Quran” and urges that those responsible be held to account.