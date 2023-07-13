English
UN: Over than 3 million people displaced in Sudan conflict

3 million people displaced in Sudan

SHAFAQNA-More than 3 million have been displaced internally and across borders by the Sudan conflict , a United Nations official said.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General on Wednesday quoted the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates of more than 2.4 million men, women and children displaced across all 18 states of Sudan.

“The majority are in River Nile State, followed by North, White Nile and Sennar States. Nearly three-quarters of those displaced originally fled from Khartoum,” he said.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), more than 650,000 people have sought shelter from the fighting in neighbouring countries, while the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that an estimated half of those displaced by the fighting both inside and outside the country are children believed to be over 1.5 million.

