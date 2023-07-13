English
Saudi Arabia & Türkiye sign 16 agreements

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed 16 cooperation agreements worth more than SR2.3 billion in several fields and investment sectors.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in Istanbul in areas including real estate development, construction, and engineering consultancy, among other sectors.

The forum reviewed the Saudi-Turkish investment opportunities and the enhanced partnership between the two sides in the fields of urban development, building, contracting, and smart cities in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), and the Council for Foreign Economic Relations of Türkiye (DEİK).

The forum was attended by Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and the Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Polat.

