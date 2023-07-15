Former Diplomat: Middle East needs “change”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A former diplomat of Iran and the former director of the Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about the obstacles and solutions to development in the Middle East: “Development is costly, but it is inevitable that we must finally enter this path. Today, many countries of the Persian Gulf, including the Egyptians, are thinking of making changes. Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Persian Gulf are on the path of development, and this is contrary to the time of Gamal Abdel Nasser or the time of Gaddafi and Saddam, etc. Those policies are no longer attractive today. The region needs change. Governments should make a change so that, above all else, security and stability are established in the region first, and governments move towards cooperation instead of seeking supremacy and cooperate within the framework of economic relations.”

Most important need for development is good governance

Mr. Qasem Mohebali, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, in response to the question why some countries in the Middle East, despite having rich oil and gas resources, are looking for development in recent years and have turned to renewable energy?, stated: “In recent surveys and research conducted by international experts and the United Nations and institutions such as the World Development Fund and the World Bank, the most important requirement for development is good governance. In the past, the existence of labor force, capital and primary resources, underground resources and security were considered as elements of development, but today one of the most important factors is good governance.”

He added: “Good governance has indicators that are at least four to eight indicators based on the surveys. Unfortunately, in the Middle East, most governments lack these indicators. Of course, these indicators are relative and in the whole world, few governments have all these items. The governments of Northern Europe and the governments of some countries have some of these characteristics, and development has taken place in these countries. In the case of the Middle East, unfortunately, these indicators are generally absent.”

