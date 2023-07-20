Expert: Countries that do not pursue development will suffer “political turmoil” in long run

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A university professor and expert in the field of international affairs says: “Countries that don’t want to keep up with technology and don’t compete with developing countries and don’t reach out to them will suffer political turmoil in the long run. Economic and social collapse may occur, and identity and security problems and crises may arise. The current environment requires us to move towards development because the backwardness of a country can make other countries greedy to touch its resources.”

Dr. Mir Qasem Momeni said in an interview with Shafqana Future: “In today’s world, development and technology are progressing day by day, and it is not like in the old days that development takes time. In the Middle East, resources such as oil and gas are energies that will run out one day and are not renewable.”

The West does not want an alliance in the Middle East and Africa

He added: “There are problems in the Middle East from several perspectives; The first issue is the political and territorial disputes among the countries of the region. In the European Union, financial rules are unified and 28 countries have a single monetary unit. The rules are the same and the borders are removed, while we see that these countries were fighting each other, and Germany once messed up Europe during the World War. These countries have come to the conclusion that in order to solve problems, they have to skip things in order to reach important results, they have understood that they have to think collectively, but in the Middle East and in Africa, this is the opposite. The West does not want to create unity in these areas, therefore they intensify the ethnic, tribal and territorial differences and the distance between the upper and lower classes in the cities increases and they try to involve people in minor issues and keep them unaware of major issues.”

They have engaged us in regional disputes and have taken over our future

He stated: “In this time, Europe and US are progressing and exploring. They turn Mars and the Moon into inhabited areas, But in the Middle East countries, they are still fighting over minor issues like water and soil in the villages! The West does not want our problems to be solved, but they create problems for us so that we get involved in everyday and traditional issues and they take over the future. What does it mean to inhabit the moon and Mars or capture the north and south poles? It means that after 50 years we have no place! We have to act through these countries and they work for themselves. Today they have spent money and time and we cannot access. They have engaged us in regional disputes and have taken over our future.”

