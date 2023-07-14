English
Official: EU has concrete plans to combat Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- The European Union has concrete plans to combat Islamophobia, Marion Lalisse, the new EU coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, said.

Lalisse, who was appointed to the position on Feb. 2, held a press conference in Brussels and answered questions from journalists.

She highlighted that the Muslim community in Europe is the largest religious minority, with diverse numbers, percentages and origins among member countries of the Union.

“However, the key point is that the Muslim community in the EU is an integral part of our society,” said Lalisse. “We proposed the preparation of a document by mapping the phenomenon of hatred against Muslims.”

