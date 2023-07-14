MEE: Israeli MP’s plan to divide Al-Aqsa must be rejected

SHAFAQNA-Israeli MP’s plan to split Al-Aqsa site between Muslims and Jews, in defiance of the historical status quo,must be rejected.

Last month, news emerged that Israeli Knesset member Amit Halevi was putting forward a plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque complex between Muslims and Jews. Under his proposal, roughly two-thirds of the area, including the Dome of the Rock, would be for Jews, while the remaining portion, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, would be for Muslims.

This ratio is similar to how the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron was divided after the horrific massacre by settler Baruch Goldstein in 1994, which killed 29 Palestinian worshippers. Dozens more were killed or injured in ensuing protests.

Restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque are already in place, with Muslims entering for worship registered electronically by Israeli police. Although the historical status quo stipulates that only Muslims can pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jewish settlers, accompanied by Israeli security forces, routinely storm the complex. Violations are documented by the Jordanian religious authorities who manage the site.

Sources: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com