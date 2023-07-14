English
Sudan’s neighbors in Cairo meetig urge warring parties to start peace dialogue

SHAFAQNA-Leaders from Sudan’s six neighboring countries in Cairo summit acknowledged the threat the conflict poses to the region as a whole, and urged Sudan’s warring sides to commit to African Union-led cease-fire negotiations.

The meeting, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, was attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya.

Sudan has been rocked by violence since April 15, when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open conflict.

Leaders at the summit acknowledged the threat the conflict poses to the region as a whole and urged the warring parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

Sources: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

