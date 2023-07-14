Jenin’s marginalisation in international rhetoric

SHAFAQNA-With the Jenin refugee camp becoming the latest attraction for the international community’s humanitarian agenda, the grotesque statements are paying more attention to Israel’s security narrative than the ongoing Nakba (Catastrophe) of the Palestinian people.

An international delegation led by the EU’s representative to the occupied Palestinian territories, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, put forth the following generalisation. “We are concerned about the deployment of weaponry and weapons systems which question the proportionality of the military during the operation,” said von Burgsdorff, while calling the military incursion “a violation of international law.”

Why is the EU representative concerned about the deployment of weapons and not about Israel’s qualitative military edge, though? How does one exist without the other, and in what framework does von Burgsdorff think that Israel will sustain itself without its settler-colonial violence and macabre displays of its mighty weaponry?

Sources: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com