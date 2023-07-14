English
After the Quran Sweden agrees to burn copy of Torah

SHAFAQNA- Swedish police approves request to burn Torah in front of Israeli Embassy. Swedish police on Friday (14 July 2023) approved a request to hold a public gathering to burn Judaism’s holy book Torah in front of the Israeli Embassy.

According to Swedish media, the burning will take place on Saturday outside the embassy in Stockholm. Previous reports said that a man in his 30s is behind the request.

He stated that this act is a response to the Quran burning outside Stockholm’s Mosque in June and “a symbolic gathering for the sake of freedom of expression.” The burning of the Quran sparked fury in the Muslim world.

