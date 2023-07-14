UN: 165 million people fell into poverty between 2020 to 2023

SHAFAQNA- With the number of additional individuals living on less than $3.65-a-day reaching 165 million by 2023 according to a new policy brief from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) titled: “The Human Cost of Inaction: Poverty, Social Protection and Debt Servicing, 2020–2023”.

The entirety of these additional poor live in low – and lower-middle-income economies, with the poorest 20% in low-income countries suffering the most with their incomes still below the pre-pandemic levels in 2023. In response to this crisis, the UNDP is calling for adaptive social protection and a “Debt-Poverty Pause” to redirect debt repayments toward critical social expenditures.

