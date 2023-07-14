EU Parliament calls on India to safeguard minorities

SHAFAQNA-The European Union (EU) Parliament urged India to safeguard the minorities in northeastern state of Manipur which has been ravaged by the ethnic violence for over two months.

The EU Parliament also criticised the “nationalistic rhetoric” which it said was adding to the tensions.

The EU Parliament’s comments came just when Narendra Modi landed in Paris and started a two-day visit to France where he will address the Indian diaspora and also attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade as the Guest of Honour.

Sources: livemint

