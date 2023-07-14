English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Female students reiterate call to reopen schools for girls beyond grade 6

0
Female students

SHAFAQNA-After 660 days since the closure of schools for girls from grade 7 to 12, female students reiterated their request for Taliban to reopen their schools.

The students said that they are facing an uncertain future.

“We are sad that the schools will be reopened. When we don’t go to school we remain backward,” said Zahra, a student.

“We should together, men and women, improve and take Afghanistan to a position, so that everyone can see us as capable,” said Fareshta, a student.

The Islamic Emirate’s policies of restricting women from public life, including from education and work, have sparked reactions at international levels.

Sources: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: “Public Health App” designed by young man from Nangarhar

asadian

Watchdog chief: USA’s aid policies undermined success of Afghanistan mission

asadian

Afghanistan: Water Crisis in Shia-Populated Western Kabul

asadian

New cargo route launched between China & Afghanistan

asadian

ANJU: Female media workers dropped by 64% in the past 2 years in Afghanistan

asadian

Increase in carpet exports from Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.