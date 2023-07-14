Afghanistan: Female students reiterate call to reopen schools for girls beyond grade 6

SHAFAQNA-After 660 days since the closure of schools for girls from grade 7 to 12, female students reiterated their request for Taliban to reopen their schools.

The students said that they are facing an uncertain future.

“We are sad that the schools will be reopened. When we don’t go to school we remain backward,” said Zahra, a student.

“We should together, men and women, improve and take Afghanistan to a position, so that everyone can see us as capable,” said Fareshta, a student.

The Islamic Emirate’s policies of restricting women from public life, including from education and work, have sparked reactions at international levels.

Sources: tolonews

