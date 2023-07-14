35000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque on 14 July 2023

SHAFAQNA-35000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, amid strict Israeli security measures at its gates.

Jerusalemite sources affirmed that about 35,000 performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa.

The Israeli police have been deployed at checkpoints since the morning hours throughout the occupied city, restricting the Palestinians’ access to the holy site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ismail Nawahda called for putting an end to increasing crime rates within the Green Line.

Sources: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com