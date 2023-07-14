Israel’s national security minister justifies burning of Quran, condemns burning of Torah

SHAFAQNA- The Swedish authorities gave permission for a copy of the Torah, the holy book of the Jewish religion, to be burned in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

This decision was protested by Israel, which condemned the permit as an act of pure hatred and a provocation against the Jewish people and their tradition.

Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), commented: “I was surprised to hear that the Swedish police approved the burning of a Jewish Bible in front of the Israeli embassy under the pretext of ‘free speech.’”