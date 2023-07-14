English
Israel’s national security minister justifies burning of Quran, condemns burning of Torah

SHAFAQNA- The Swedish authorities gave permission for a copy of the Torah, the holy book of the Jewish religion, to be burned in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

This decision was protested by Israel, which condemned the permit as an act of pure hatred and a provocation against the Jewish people and their tradition.

Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), commented: “I was surprised to hear that the Swedish police approved the burning of a Jewish Bible in front of the Israeli embassy under the pretext of ‘free speech.’”

He then added: “The damage to the sacred objects of Judaism is not freedom of expression, but antisemitism. I call on my colleagues, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, to exert all his efforts against the regime and government of Sweden, who is dealing with extremist Islam threatening to take over his country, and prevent the burning of the Jewish Bible. If they do not accede to the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, action must be taken to bring our ambassador back to Israel.”

