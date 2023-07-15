Iraqi Foreign Ministry: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter plays an important role in confronting religious hatred

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq welcomed the adoption of the resolution “Combating religious hatred that leads to discrimination, enmity and violence” by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq emphasized that the issuance of this resolution was approved after Iraq’s request not to repeat insulting the Holy Quran, and the letter of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, addressed to António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, played an important and positive role in fighting against this extreme idea; An idea that leads to the insulting of holy things and symbols and the burning of holy heavenly books, including the Holy Quran.

Also, according to the request of “Fuad Hussein”, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in order to review the most important measures regarding insulting the Holy Quran, and the aforementioned resolution in the Human Rights Council was in response to the request of this organization to consult on the issue. Repeated insults to the Holy Quran were approved in some European countries.

The Iraqi diplomatic system further stated: “The Iraqi government, while strongly condemning the repetition of insulting the Holy Quran, emphasized that these actions are in conflict with peaceful coexistence and democratic values, and represent incitement to hatred and racism and an obstacle in the way of international efforts to spread tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism and terrorism and overshadow mutual respect between nations and countries.”

In the end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq asked the UN Human Rights Council to fulfill its legal and moral responsibility by establishing legal frameworks to criminalize these actions and hold the perpetrators accountable, regardless of the place of occurrence or the identity of the perpetrators.

Source: Shafaqna Persian